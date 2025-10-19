The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday afternoon

Rangers managerial search continues with incoming boss Kevin Muscat unlikely to start his major Ibrox rebuild until after the conclusion of the Chinese Super League season.

Celtic, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on yet another Light Blues slip-up as they aim to close the gap on Premiership pacesetters Hearts when they take on Dundee in Tayside this afternoon.

Here’s a round-up of the latest news headlines surrounding both Glasgow giants:

Brendan Rodgers among leading contenders for Nottingham Forest job

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as an leading contender for the Nottingham Forest job, according to Football Insider.

The Hoops boss is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over an extension have stalled. The Northern Irishman appears unlikely to extend his stay and has been touted with a return to the Premier League as Forest draw up a list of candidates to replace Ange Postecoglou.

The former Parkhead title-winning boss was sacked immediately after their 3-0 Premier League defeat over Chelsea on Saturday after just 39 days into his disastrous reign.

Sean Dyche is the current front-runner to replace Postecoglou, while ex-Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini and Fulham’s Marco Silva are also in the running.

Rodgers is believed to be intriguing fourth option and his track record, which includes the FA Cup and four Scottish league titles as well as extensive English top-flight experience at Liverpool and Leicester City, could appeal to Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Over the last few months, Rodgers has been growing frustrated in Glasgow’s east end due to the lack of transfer spending by the club’s hierarchy.

Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell by more fan abuse

Under-fire senior Rangers officials Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart were targeted by angry fans in the wake of Saturday’s 2-2 Premiership draw with Dundee United.

Stewards were called to surround to Light Blues CEO and sporting director who took up their usual seats within the Ibrox directors’ box.

The club’s latest on-field slip-up ensures Rangers have only only league win in eight games an furious punters allowed their frustrations to spill over again as they let rip at the embattled pair, who are facing major backlash amid a disastrous campaign and some questionable recruitment so far.

Abuse was hurled in Thelwell’s direction initially, with one supporter yelling ‘where's the new manager?’, while ex-Manchester United chief Stewart had his face emblazoned on banners alongside now departed former boss Russell Martin for weeks and came under greater scrutiny.

Another banner was unfurled warning the duo that time is already up for them. It read: “Stewart, Thelwell, pack your bags and go before we pack them for you.”

Owner Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers supremo Paraag Marathe have been leading the managerial hunt, but that search remains ongoing after Steven Gerrard withdrew from the process and then Danny Rohl exiting the race before focus turned to Muscat.