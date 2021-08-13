O'Hara and Grimshaw fitness to be assessed ahead of Motherwell's trip to Dundee in Premier Sports Cup

Graham Alexander is looking for a clean sheet against Dundee this Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen have taken one point from their opening two Premiership matches – conceding four goals – and Alexander is looking for a clean sheet in the weekend cup clash.

He said: “The first three/four weeks of pre-season were difficult, we had a lot of triallists in and players missing through injury and illness, and it took a while to get a consistent squad together to bed down how we want to play.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have had that for the last two or three weeks and I can see the improvements in the team and the understanding of what’s required and how their team-mates play.

“We will be looking for those improvements on Saturday. I am really confident in the strength of our squad at the moment. I still think we need to improve it if we can but we have certainly got enough to win games of football.

“We want to keep clean sheets, we are working hard on the training pitch to improve.”