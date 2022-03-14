Celtic joined Rangers, Hearts and Hibs in the last four draw after seeing off Dundee United on Monday night

This season's Scottish Cup semi-finals could be historic.

Old Firm giants Celtic and Rangers will meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, while city rivals Hearts and Hibernian also clash at Hampden Park.

It is the first time both Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs have all progressed to the last four stage together in the tournament’s history.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 16/17 April.

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis (centre) makes it 3-0 during a Scottish Cup match between Dundee United and Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Light Blues have both claimed a home win apiece in the Scottish Premiership this season, while Hibs and Hearts have failed to score in two respective meetings so far this season.

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup a record 40 times and they book their place in the semi-finals on Monday night courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Skipper Callum McGregor’s early opener and a double from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis stretched the Premiership leaders unbeaten domestic run to 30 games.

Rangers knocked out Dundee by the same scoreline at Dens Park on Sunday as the Ibrox club edged a step closer to lifting the most prestigious trophy in Scottish football for the first time since 2009.