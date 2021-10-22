The aim of the match is to raise awareness of the damaging effects of eco-anxiety on young people

Old Firm legends Frank McAvennie, John Hartson and Derek Ferguson are among a growing list of stars to have signed up to play in Soccer Six ‘Game of History’ during the first weekend of COP26.

The match, which will take place at Hamilton Accies Fountain of Youth Stadium on November 7, will see retired footballers, celebrities, politicians, social media influencers and climate change scientists, come together to help raise awareness of the damaging effects of eco-anxiety on young people, while supporting Children’s Charity Blameless.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pioneering football tournament has been staged at football stadiums across the UK and Europe since 1995, with previous players including Olly Murs, Ant & Dec, Rod Stewart and Paul Gascoigne.

This year’s line-up will see former Celtic strikers’ McAvennie and Hartson join ex-Rangers midfielder Ferguson in dusting off their boots to take part in the event that will also include the likes of Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish chart-topping singer Nathan Evans, Mrs Browns Boys actor Gary Hollywood and Climate scientist Mark Maslin.

DJ George Bowie will be performing a live set inside the ground with all funds raised being donated to Blameless.

As the climate change crisis deteriorates and the future for young people across the world becomes increasingly uncertain, there is an increasing need to take action in order to prevent the devastating effects of global warming, as does the need to protect the nation’s mental health.

University College London Professor Mark Maslin, who wrote the book ‘How to Save Our Planet’, said: ’’Football has the power to break down barriers and energise us all in our fight to save the world. I honestly believe that together we can make this a better, safer, healthier planet.”

Commenting on the launch, Mark Abery, founder of Soccer Six, said: “We are honoured to be organising this match at such a crucial time for our collective future.

“The success of COP26 affects us all, but the mental health impact is often forgotten about. We hope that this match goes a long way towards raising awareness of the issue, particularly for young people, and also boosts motivation for the everyday football fan to take climate action and live greener lives.”

The schedule on the day will see Soccer Six Girls take to the pitch at 6pm before a mixed 11-a-side game will take place at 7pm. Further information on the game and tickets are available here.