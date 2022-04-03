Old Firm: ‘Shameful’ scenes as second half delayed due to broken bottle

The second-half of the Old Firm clash at Ibrox was delayed after a broken bottle was thrown onto the field.

By Jamie Callaghan
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 1:15 pm

The teams were preparing to kick-off the second half when Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart alerted the match officials to the bottle, which was in his box.

Players had to wait for the area to be cleared before getting the match restarted.

The bottom of the broken bottle was shown on Sky Sports.

Ibrox hosts its second Premiership Old Firm match of the season, the third of the campaign - and it's a big one.

Andy Walker, commentating on the game, described the scene as “shameful”, adding: “A broken bottle on the field of play? Absolutely outrageous.”

Celtic legend Chris Sutton echoed his comments, writing on Twitter: “Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch. How low can some people go. This is how the game will be remembered now.”

