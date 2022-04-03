Old Firm: ‘Shameful’ scenes as second half delayed due to broken bottle

The teams were preparing to kick-off the second half when Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart alerted the match officials to the bottle, which was in his box.
Players had to wait for the area to be cleared before getting the match restarted.
The bottom of the broken bottle was shown on Sky Sports.
Andy Walker, commentating on the game, described the scene as “shameful”, adding: “A broken bottle on the field of play? Absolutely outrageous.”
Celtic legend Chris Sutton echoed his comments, writing on Twitter: “Absolute scumbags throwing glass bottles on to the pitch. How low can some people go. This is how the game will be remembered now.”