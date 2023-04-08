Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale have confirmed their starting XI’s for the Scottish Premiership clash.

Rangers have arrived at Parkhead ahead of facing Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as the aim to reduce their rivals’ advantage from nine to six points in the title race this afternoon.

The Ibrox side are winless in four previous derbies and have lost two of the past three. Michael Beale will know his side need to win today’s encounter and hope that Celtic “throw away” their commanding lead at the top of the table.

Both sides come into the match in terrific form. Ange Postecoglou and Michael Beale have announced their starting XI’s.

John Souttar of Rangers FC arrives at the stadium prior to kick-off

Postecoglou makes only ONE change to the side who defeated Ross County in Dingwall last Sunday, with Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata the unfortunate player dropping to the bench. Aaron Mooy starts in midfield alongside Matt O’Riley. Left-back Greg Taylor has been declared fit and makes the starting XI.

There’s no place in the matchday squad for, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate, James Forrest and Anthony Ralston, but youngster Rocco Vata has been included among the substitutes once again.

Opposite number Beale makes TWO changes to the side who eased past Dundee United 2-0 at Ibrox last Saturday, with central defender Connor Goldson a surprise omission after sustaining a hip injury in training yesterday. He drops out all together with midfielder John Lundstram taking his place on the bench. Ex-Hearts star John Souttar makes his Old Firm debut in Goldson’ absence and fit-again Nicolas Raskin comes back into the side.

Alfredo Morelos is preferred over Antonio Colak up front, while Rabbi Matondo misses out.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups, in full, ahead of the fourth Old Firm derby of the season...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Aaron Mooy, Matt O’Riley; Felipe Jota, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Sead Haksabanovic, David Turnbull, Yuki Kobayashi, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Alexandro Bernabei, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Allan McGregor; James Tavernier (c), John Souttar, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin; Todd Cantwell, Malik Tillman, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos.

And the bench...

Jon McLaughlin (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Lundstram, Ianis Hagi, Antonio Colak, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala, Scott Arfield.

