On this day in 2011... Celtic were reinstated to the Europa League by UEFA following a successful appeal against Swiss club FC Sion.

Sion had defeated the Hoops over two legs in a play-off but were forced to forfeit the tie after fielding five ineligible players against the Glasgow giants. As a consequence, Neil Lennon’s side were handed two 3-0 wins for both games and took Sion’s place in the group stages, which included French side Rennes, Spanish giants Atlético Madrid and Italian outfit Udinese. A UEFA spokesperson commented: “The Uefa control and disciplinary body dealt with the two protests lodged by Celtic FC against the validity of their Uefa Europa League play-off ties played against FC Sion on 18 and 25 August. The Scottish club questioned the eligibility of a number of the Sion players who participated in these matches, with the Swiss side winning 3-1 on aggregate.

“The control and disciplinary body accepted both protests and decided to award both ties to Celtic by forfeit (3-0). As a consequence, Celtic are qualified for the Uefa Europa League group stage. An appeal can be lodged against these decisions within three days of receipt of the written grounds for the decisions.”

Celtic said in a statement: “We have been advised by Uefa that the two protests relating to the matches against FC Sion have been upheld, as a result of which each match has been forfeited in favour of Celtic. We are pleased by this decision, the approach which has been taken by Uefa and the fact that Uefa rules and regulations have been upheld. We are also grateful for the support of the Scottish FA in this matter.”

The club’s reprieve had wider ramifications for Scottish football and its tumbling European coefficient at the time. Before UEFA’s judgment, the country was facing up to the prospect of having none of its club sides involved in Europe beyond August for the first time.

1 . FC Sion's Giovanni Sio (R) vies with Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson (L) and midfielder Beram Kayal during the UEFA Europa League qualifying round second leg in Switzerland AFP via Getty Images

2 . FC Sion forward Guilherme Afonso is illegally stopped by Celtic defender Daniel Majstorovic AFP via Getty Images

3 . Giovanni Sio celebrates FC Sion's third goal in front of the travelling Celtic supporters in Switzerland AFP via Getty Images