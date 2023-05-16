Our Scottish Premiership Team of the Year - including six Celtic players and one Rangers star
Here is our summation of the 2022/23 season... Who would you include in your Team of the Year?
As the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season enters its final few weeks, many people like to draft up their own ‘Team of the Year’ so we thought we’d give it a go ourselves!
Through the eyes of our football reporter - Lewis Anderson - GlasgowWorld has come up with their own ‘Team of the Year’ following on from PFA Scotland’s announcements last week.
With champions Celtic eyeing a Treble, it is unsurprising that SIX of Ange Postecoglou’s title-winning side make the list, while players from Rangers, St Mirren, Aberdeen and Motherwell have also merited their place.
So without further ado, here is our Scottish Premiership ‘Team of the Year for’ season 2022/23 and the reason behind their inclusion in the XI...
Players to have narrowly missed out on selection include:
- Lawrence Shankland - Hearts
- Joe Hart - Celtic
- Danny Armstrong - Kilmarnock
- Malik Tillman - Rangers
- Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen
- Elie Youan - Hibernian