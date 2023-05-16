Register
Our Scottish Premiership Team of the Year - including six Celtic players and one Rangers star

Here is our summation of the 2022/23 season... Who would you include in your Team of the Year?

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 16th May 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:50 BST

As the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season enters its final few weeks, many people like to draft up their own ‘Team of the Year’ so we thought we’d give it a go ourselves!

Through the eyes of our football reporter - Lewis Anderson - GlasgowWorld has come up with their own ‘Team of the Year’ following on from PFA Scotland’s announcements last week.

With champions Celtic eyeing a Treble, it is unsurprising that SIX of Ange Postecoglou’s title-winning side make the list, while players from Rangers, St Mirren, Aberdeen and Motherwell have also merited their place.

So without further ado, here is our Scottish Premiership ‘Team of the Year for’ season 2022/23 and the reason behind their inclusion in the XI...

Players to have narrowly missed out on selection include:

  • Lawrence Shankland - Hearts
  • Joe Hart - Celtic
  • Danny Armstrong - Kilmarnock
  • Malik Tillman - Rangers
  • Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen
  • Elie Youan - Hibernian
Club: St Mirren - Has played a monumental role in helping the Buddies achieve a top-six finish. Has kept 10 clean sheets in 35 matches. A superb shot-stopper with excellent reflexes.

1. Trevor Carson - Goalkeeper

Club: St Mirren - Has played a monumental role in helping the Buddies achieve a top-six finish. Has kept 10 clean sheets in 35 matches. A superb shot-stopper with excellent reflexes.

Club: Rangers - The Ibrox skipper has continued his ever-reliable source of goals this season, scoring 15 times in the league and providing eight assists from full-back. A club stalwart.

2. James Tavernier - Right-back

Club: Rangers - The Ibrox skipper has continued his ever-reliable source of goals this season, scoring 15 times in the league and providing eight assists from full-back. A club stalwart.

Club: Celtic - One of the club’s most consistent performers who has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Hoops team-mate Carl Starfelt.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - Centre-back

Club: Celtic - One of the club's most consistent performers who has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Hoops team-mate Carl Starfelt.

Club: Celtic - A near ever-present since joining the Hoops in 2019 from Kilmarnock. Has adapted brilliantly to the inverted full-back role, scoring three goals in 29 appearances.

4. Greg Taylor - Left-back

Club: Celtic - A near ever-present since joining the Hoops in 2019 from Kilmarnock. Has adapted brilliantly to the inverted full-back role, scoring three goals in 29 appearances.

