Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news on Friday morning

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are on the brink of being crowned Scottish Premiership for the 13th time in 14 seasons with Brendan Rodgers’ side requiring just one more point to wrap up the title. They will, firstly, aim to book their spot in the Scottish Cup final when they face St Johnstone in the semis at Hampden Park this weekend.

Across the city, Rangers were in Europa League quarter-final second leg action against Athletic Bilbao in Spain last night. Barry Ferguson’s side .... Here are the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news headlines on Friday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bajrami told he’s finished as a Rangers player

Rangers have been told it would be best to part ways with £3.4million signing Nedim Bajrami this months - just eight months after arriving at Ibrox from Italian side Sassuolo.

The Albanian international hasn’t done enough to impress interim boss Barry Ferguson or the Gers fanbase so far this season, with Tam McManus Rangers had their “pants pulled down” over the 26-year-old midfielder.

Rangers recruitment strategy has left many fans underwhelmed, with Hamza Igamane’s emergence the only real positive addition this term. And it’s been suggested by Open Goal host Simon Ferry that Bajrami - under contract ‘long-term’ - could lead a summer squad exodus.

Speaking on the podcast’s YouTube channel, while discussing potential exits at Rangers, Ferry questioned: “What about Bajrami? He’s done, isn’t he?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa legend Ross McCormack suggested otherwise, replying: “I actually thought he did well second-half (against Aberdeen) before he came off, but I don’t think...” before being cut off by Paul Slane.

The former Celtic midfielder said: “He’s playing centre-mid. Are you telling me Rangers, with Rangers and Celtic getting a pick of the young boys in the country, don’t have any young kids that can play there, instead of Bajrami?”

Charlie Mulgrew interrupted: “There was that wee boy, only 16 (Aiden McCallion) on the bench.”

Whittaker reveals what ‘the real’ Scott Brown is like

Former Hibs and Rangers defender Steven Whittaker has revealed what “the real” Scott Brown is like as he opened up on working alongside the Celtic icon at Championship side Ayr United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a really good people person,” the Brown’s No.2 admitted. “You see that within the players, within everyone at the club.He can have a laugh with everyone, he can be serious and switch it on with everyone.

“But there's also a point of wanting the club to progress and having ideas of where the club wants to go in the future. He knows the game, he knows football clubs, so there's a serious part of him there as well.”

Asked how often he winds Brown up or plays a prank on him, Whittaker smirked: “We have a laugh all the time. We take the mick of each other, but even the staff as well. We just try and create a fun working environment. I think the staff, the two of us, we're quite happy to take the mick of ourselves, so when we take the mick of each other, that's absolutely fine as well.”