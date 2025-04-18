Out-of-favour Rangers ace told his days at Ibrox are 'done', Scott Brown's No.2 gives insight into Celtic icon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Celtic are on the brink of being crowned Scottish Premiership for the 13th time in 14 seasons with Brendan Rodgers’ side requiring just one more point to wrap up the title. They will, firstly, aim to book their spot in the Scottish Cup final when they face St Johnstone in the semis at Hampden Park this weekend.
Across the city, Rangers were in Europa League quarter-final second leg action against Athletic Bilbao in Spain last night. Barry Ferguson’s side .... Here are the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news headlines on Friday morning:
Bajrami told he’s finished as a Rangers player
Rangers have been told it would be best to part ways with £3.4million signing Nedim Bajrami this months - just eight months after arriving at Ibrox from Italian side Sassuolo.
The Albanian international hasn’t done enough to impress interim boss Barry Ferguson or the Gers fanbase so far this season, with Tam McManus Rangers had their “pants pulled down” over the 26-year-old midfielder.
Rangers recruitment strategy has left many fans underwhelmed, with Hamza Igamane’s emergence the only real positive addition this term. And it’s been suggested by Open Goal host Simon Ferry that Bajrami - under contract ‘long-term’ - could lead a summer squad exodus.
Speaking on the podcast’s YouTube channel, while discussing potential exits at Rangers, Ferry questioned: “What about Bajrami? He’s done, isn’t he?”
Aston Villa legend Ross McCormack suggested otherwise, replying: “I actually thought he did well second-half (against Aberdeen) before he came off, but I don’t think...” before being cut off by Paul Slane.
The former Celtic midfielder said: “He’s playing centre-mid. Are you telling me Rangers, with Rangers and Celtic getting a pick of the young boys in the country, don’t have any young kids that can play there, instead of Bajrami?”
Charlie Mulgrew interrupted: “There was that wee boy, only 16 (Aiden McCallion) on the bench.”
Whittaker reveals what ‘the real’ Scott Brown is like
Former Hibs and Rangers defender Steven Whittaker has revealed what “the real” Scott Brown is like as he opened up on working alongside the Celtic icon at Championship side Ayr United.
“He's a really good people person,” the Brown’s No.2 admitted. “You see that within the players, within everyone at the club.He can have a laugh with everyone, he can be serious and switch it on with everyone.
“But there's also a point of wanting the club to progress and having ideas of where the club wants to go in the future. He knows the game, he knows football clubs, so there's a serious part of him there as well.”
Asked how often he winds Brown up or plays a prank on him, Whittaker smirked: “We have a laugh all the time. We take the mick of each other, but even the staff as well. We just try and create a fun working environment. I think the staff, the two of us, we're quite happy to take the mick of ourselves, so when we take the mick of each other, that's absolutely fine as well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.