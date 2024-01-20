Michael Beale has only been in charge at the Stadium of Light since mid-December but is already facing calls to be dismissed

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale was booed off the pitch by furious Sunderland supporters after their latest EFL Championship defeat to Hull City.

The Englishman, who replaced ex-Celtic boss Tony Mowbray, took charge of the Black Cats just two months after he was sacked by the Ibrox club following a lacklustre start to the season. But he hasn't fared much better early in his reign at the Stadium of Light and is already facing questions over his future.

Beale has managed just two wins coupled with five defeats in eight fixtures so far and some fans are already starting to turn on the 43-year-old, with many venting their anger on social media on Friday night. Reports confirmed earlier this week that he was the club's back-up option after their efforts to land FC Reims boss Will Still fell short.

Now some have accused the former Gers head coach of taking Sunderland backwards from a team that was previously playing exciting football to one now totally devoid of ideas. Chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" and "we want Beale out" could also be heard from the stands shortly after the full-time whistle.

Liverpool's on-loan forward Fabio Carvalho netted the winner for the visitors and the atmosphere inside the stadium quickly turned toxic as Beale's relationship with supporters went from bad to worse.

One person wrote: "I will no longer be attending or watching any more games while Michael Beale is in charge. We didn't want him to begin with but the owners thought they knew better. F*** them and f*** Michael Beale."

A second commented: "Michael Beale out of our club now please. It was the wrong appointment 7 games ago and it's the wrong appointment now. He's sucking the life out of this team."

A third said: "They should have only have sacked Mowbray if they had a plan for a better coach. Beale is making Mowbray look like a coaching genius for getting the quality of football he did out of the team last season and at times this season."