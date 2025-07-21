A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday morning

Rangers and Celtic will be targeting a busy end to the summer transfer window with both clubs expecting further movement in both directions over the coming weeks.

The Hoops have already added six new players, but manager Brendan Rodgers isn’t stopping there with more incomings on the horizon. Meanwhile, the Light Blues have a couple of irons in the fire thy are working on and remain hopeful of finalising deals in the near future.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Trio of Belgian clubs join transfer race for Ibrox defender

Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht are reportedly considering a move for Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala

The former AC Milan youngster doesn’t feature in new Ibrox head coach Russell Martin’s short-term plans after he was omitted from the 25-man Champions League squad to face Panathinaikos earlier this week.

It’s unlikely the 21-year-old centre-back will get much game time this season and Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has confirmed that Anderlecht are one of three Jupiler Pro League clubs to have expressed an interest in Nsiala.

Zulte-Wargem and KV Mechelen have also been namedropped as potential destinations, with the player understood to be keen on making the switch to Belgium.

Anderlecht are said to be exploring the option of a transfer swoop for Nsiala as an alternative to Malang Sarr as they wait for a response from the Lens stopper.

Celtic flop eager to make instant impact after sealing loan switch

Luis Palma has revealed it was his decision to quit Celtic in favour of joining Polish side Lech Poznan on a season-long loan after seeking advice from his national team boss.

The 25-year-old winger is hoping to make his Champions League debut for his new club against Icelandic champions Breidablik next week after touching down in Poland to seal his move.

Poznan have endured a difficult start to the new season after losing to Legia Warsaw in the Super Cup final before suffering a 4-1 defeat at home to Cracovia in their opening league game on Friday.

But Palma is eager to make an immediate impact as he settles into his new surroundings, stating: “I am very happy with the move. I’m delighted to be joining my new club and it was all done very quickly. I spoke with Celtic and it was my decision to look elsewhere.

“I don’t know too much about the Polish league, expect that it’s a good league, with big stadiums and big clubs. I am going to learn a lot about football there. My goal is to play as much as possible and make a good impression.

“I spoke to Reinaldo Rueda (Honduras boss) about the move, but I did so more as a friend.”