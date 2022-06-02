Partick Thistle legend Alan Rough awarded MBE for services to football and charity

The former Scotland goalkeeper is the Jags record appearance holder having made 624 appearances

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has been awarded an MBE for services to football and charity.

The Glasgow-born shot-stopper, who earned 53 international caps and represented his country at three World Cup Finals, will be awarded his accolade as part of HM The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022.

The 70-year-old is Partick Thistle’s record appearance holder (624) and played his part in the Jags 1971 League Cup triumph after shocking the football world by beating a star-studded Celtic side 4-1 at Hampden Park.

Alan Rough played a key role at Hibs during his time at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

He left Firhill in 1982 to join Hibernian and racked up nearly 200 appearances for the Easter Road outfit before having spells with Orlando Lions, Celtic and Hamilton Accies.

Rough is currently a director on the board of the Championship side and Partick Thistle chairwoman Jacqui Low has passed on her congratulations for his dedicated service to the club, Scottish football and society as a whole.

She said: “On behalf of the Board and everyone associated with Partick Thistle, we send our warmest congratulations to Alan Rough MBE on his well-deserved award in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours.

“Roughie’s love of and commitment to Partick Thistle, over more than 50 years, is a rare achievement in football. It’s great to see that now recognised, alongside his impressive international career and his charity work.