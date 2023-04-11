A racist comment was allegedly heard in the John Lambie Stand at Firhill on Friday night.

Partick Thistle are appealing to their own fans to come forward with information over a racial comment made during their 4-0 Scottish Championship win over Queen’s Park on Friday night.

The Jags have confirmed that the alleged remarks were made by attendees within the John Lambie Stand - named in honour of the club’s legendary former manager - of Firhill Stadium during the match in Maryhill.

Anyone who heard any such comments or has any other relevant information has been asked to contact the club’s CEO Gerry Britton as Thistle reminded supporters about their “zero-tolerance policy” towards racism, insisted they will do everything they can to enforce it.

An officials club statement released on their social media platforms read: “We are seeking information from supporters that were situated in the John Lambie Stand on Friday evening, during our victory over Queens Park.

“An allegation has been made in relation to racial comments being made by specific attendees at the match, situated within this stand.

“As such we would ask anyone who witnessed any such behaviour to get in touch with CEO Gerry Britton via the [email protected] email address. All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Partick Thistle has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and will do everything possible to ensure no incidents of racist behaviour take place within Firhill stadium.”

