The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties just hours after their 3-2 loss at Ibrox on Sunday.

Partick Thistle last night sacked manager Ian McCall just two hours after his side’s narrow Scottish Cup fifth round defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Championship side put in an impressive performance against their Premiership opponents before going down 3-2, but the Jags decided to part ways with the 58-year-old and his coaching staff shortly after, bringing an end to his second spell at the club.

McCall, who returned to Firhill in 2019 after leaving Ayr United, completed his post-match media duties before the shock announcement, with assistant Alan Archibald and first-team coach Neil Scally also relieved of their duties by the Thistle board.

Under-18 coach and club legend Kris Doolan has been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs and will be assisted by academy director Paul McDonald as they try to earn promotion back to the top-flight.

A club statement said: “Partick Thistle FC have this evening relieved Ian McCall, Alan Archibald and Neil Scally, of their duties in relation to the first team with immediate effect. The club would like to place on record it’s sincere appreciation to all three for their contributions to Partick Thistle over many years.

“Under 18 coach Kris Doolan will take on the role of First Team Manager on an interim basis, and will be assisted in this regard by Academy Director Paul McDonald. At this crucial juncture of the season, we ask all members of the Partick Thistle family, to get behind Kris and the team as we strive for promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

“No further comment will be made this evening.”

Fans were left divided over the announcement on social media, with many questioning the timing of the decision.

@mmcl06_mark: “Absolutely disgraceful decision. Clear to see the management team still have the team playing, working there b***s of for them. Great performance against a very good team who are undefeated under there new manager. Laughable decision.”

Ian McCall was surprisingly sacked after Rangers loss. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

@richard131bar: “Bizzare timing but essentially using the money from that tie to pay them off.”

@firhilljohn: “This is mental timing can’t get my head round it.”

@mcneil557: “I am going to assume the decision was taken after the Cove match but delayed to avoid disruption prior to the cup match? A bit weird tbh! What would you have done if we had beaten them? Also, if you kne this was coming why not line someone up? Love Doolan, but experience?”

@ScottM_CSGO: “Thank you McCall, Scally and Archibald. Sorted out the mess that (Gary) Caldwell left behind, we are in a better place than when you took on the job.”

@Oscar41046033: “Even if we’d won I still think he’d have gone, not been good enough, even the wins have been well below par. The club need a change from top to bottom.”

@ptfc1876thistle: “Did not expect that. I know there’s been a couple of bad results but I can’t see enough to merit a sacking. Maybe a fallout with the club after the January window and a wee reference in his previous presser about knowing full well about the financial position.”

@RednYella_RM: “The right decision. I know some fans will be upset but reality is the football has been dire since October. I hope the board sees that investing in the right manager & coaching tam is vitally important. I’d rather pay a little more for that than an extra player or two.”

@celtmuppet: “Could have used this performance as a spring board to playing better in the league. Strange timing.”

@Firhillista: “I’ve been a Thistle fan for long enough to be tired of glorious defeats to the Old Firm, but even though I think this is the correct decision, the timing is all wrong - a lot of Jags fans who are feeling really positive about the club tonight are going to feel totally deflated.”

@martinthejag: “I get the decision but timing is bizzare, like it had been decided in advance; lose and they’re out. Ignoring arguably one of the best performances of the season.”

@brianlforbes: “Thanks to the management team for taking us forward these last few years. League performances haven’t been great recently but seems very harsh timing after a great performance.”

