Partick Thistle’s new majority shareholders have voted to retain the club’s current board in a bid to “provide stability” and a smooth transition to “greater fan engagement” at Firhill.

The Scottish FA sanctioned a deal earlier this month that saw the PTFC Trust assume ownership of the Glasgow club in September when the 55 per cent shares of late Euromillions owner Colin Weir were formally transferred.

The takeover drew widespread criticism from supporters organisation The Jags Foundation, who complained about a lack of transparency. They insisted it could not be perceived as an appropriate fan ownership model.

Partick Thistle won't seek legal action. Picture: SNS

Claims the PTFC Trust members had formed a relationship ‘too close’ to the Jags board continued to rumble on in the background during last Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Championship win over Arbroath. Frustrated fans chanted “sack the board” and displayed banners aimed directly at chairman Jacqui Low, which read “PTFC Trust. Low’s patsies. Low out.”

Thistle held their Annual General Meeting at the club’s stadium in Maryhill last night where a decision was finalised.

A statement released by the PTFC Trust read: “For the club’s AGM this evening (Thursday), the PTFC Trust have already voted in favour of all resolutions including retaining all members of the club board. This decision was reached to provide stability and ensure no radical changes are made to the running of the club in the middle of the season, whilst the Trust is at the beginning of the fan ownership journey.

“We are in the process of contacting the beneficiaries of the Trust and will act in accordance with their wishes in any future votes. Any questions or comments should be sent to [email protected].”

It comes after Low issued a defiant stance about her position, insisting she will know when her time at Firhill is over as unrest behind the scenes remains a major talking point.