The 19-year-old Colombian has turned out regularly for the Gers B team in the Lowland League this season

Partick Thistle have complete the signing of highly-rated Rangers striker Juan Alegria on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Colombian signed for the Scottish champions last summer from Finnish side FC Honka and has featured for the Gers reserve team in the Lowland League and SPFL Trust Trophy this season.

He scored a hat-trick against Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium last October and will now make the step up to the Scottish Championship.

Standing at 5ft 10in, Alegria becomes the THIRD Rangers player to join the Firhill club on a temporary basis, following centre-back Lewis Mayo and goalkeeper Andy Firth.

Ian McCall said: “Juan is an exciting young player who everyone at Rangers have high hopes for, so we’re pleased to add him to the squad for the rest of the season.

“He’s been playing in the Lowland League with the B team which has given him a taste of what it’s like to play in that competitive senior environment in Scotland.

“With so many games coming up, we thought it was important to add another striker to help share the attacking burden and we’re delighted to be able to get Juan in to do that.”

Alegria’s arrival will see Ross MacIver head out on loan to League One side Alloa Athletic for the remainder of the campaign in search of regular game-time.

The 23-year-old joins the Wasps after making 26 appearances for the Jags so far this season, the majority of which have come from the bench.

The former Motherwell frontman will now link up with Brian Rice’s side and McCall added: “This is a move that will allow Ross to get some more playing time which is what he really needs at this point of his career.

“With Juan joining the club opportunities were going to be even harder to come by for Ross so it makes sense for him to go out on loan.

“Ross has been a credit to himself since he joined the club on loan last season and has popped up with a couple of key contributions for us. We wish him the best of luck with Alloa.”