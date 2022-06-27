Jags manager Ian McCall issued a personal message to fans, thanking them for their continued support.

Partick Thistle have frozen their season ticket prices for the upcoming season - just days after confirming they have surpassed 1,000 sales.

The Jags, who finished fourth in the Scottish Championship last season, are preparing for their second successive season in Scottish football’s second tier.

Despite the challenging current economic environment, the Firhill club announced they had reached the landmark within three weeks of season tickets going on sale.

In a bid to boost those figures, Thistle have now opted to freeze their prices as the cost of household bills continue to rise each month.

A club statement read: “We are pleased to confirm that our 2022/23 Season Ticket prices have been FROZEN to help make football at Firhill as affordable as possible.

“Furthermore, renewal prices don’t expire and will remain available to existing season ticket holders throughout the sales period.

“Existing season ticket holders are guaranteed that their current seat will be held until Friday, July 29.

“With the easing of social distancing restrictions throughout Scotland, we will no longer be offering a socially distanced section to the north end of the Jackie Husband Stand.

Partick Thistle will play in League 1 next season.

“U16s will continue to be eligible for a free season card within the Family Section located in section 2, rows A-W. If you would like to reserve a seat outside of this area there will be a reservation fee of £25.”

Reflectin on the tally sold to date, Thistle manager Ian McCall said: “It’s great to be hitting these numbers of season tickets sold so early in the summer and it shows the incredible support of our fans and the excitement they have for the season ahead.

“Every season ticket sale goes into the budget and helps me to build a Thistle team that our fans can enjoy watching and be proud of supporting throughout the season.”

Season Ticket prices can be viewed here: https://ptfc.co.uk/season-tickets/we-are-thistle/season-ticket-pricing/

Meanwhile, the club have announced midfielder Robbie Crawford will not be returning to Firhill for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old, who signed from Premiership side Motherwell on a short-term deal in January, made 20 appearances for the Jags, scoring one goal.

Following discussions with the player, McCall said: “Robbie is a terrific boy and has been a good player for me over a number of seasons both here at Thistle and with Ayr United.

“He was a player I was keen to tie down on a longer term deal but having looked in detail at the squad we have and how I spend my budget, it was clear that other parts of the team needed recruitment as a priority.

“With the quality we already have in midfield, I had to spend my budget on other areas of the squad which required improvement.