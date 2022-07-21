Partick Thistle snap up former Dundee striker Danny Mullen on one-year-deal

The 27-year-old was hampered by a serious ankle injury at the beginning of last season but will add to the Jags attacking options.

Partick Thistle have confirmed the signing of former Dundee striker Danny Mullen on a one-year-deal.

The 27-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at Dens Park earlier this summer, with the Dark Blues eventually suffering relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Mullen spent two seasons at the Tayside club, during which time he scored 12 league goals in 50 appearances.

After being released by Aberdeen, he began his senior career with Livingston before earning a move to St Mirren in December 201.

Mullen netted eight times during his first season in Paisley to help the club earn promotion back to the top-flight.

A move to Dundee followed in the summer of 2020, with his most crucial goal coming in the play-off final against Kilmarnock as James McPake’s side clinched a return to the Premiership at Rugby Park.

Mullen endured a frustrating campaign last season after sustaining a serious ankle injury in the opening game of the campaign, which kept him sidelined for around three months.

He found his shooting boots once again, finding the net in three consecutive games and will now look to make his mark with the Jags.

Commenting on his latest addition, Thistle boss Ian McCall said: “We’re very pleased that we’ve been able to get a deal for Danny over the line. He’s someone who can come in and provide even more competition for the attacking positions which is exactly what we want.

“I’ve said a few times that I want to play attacking football like we did at the start of last season and when you look at the options we’ve now got up front, it’s really exciting.

“Danny brings a little bit of something different compared to our other strikers and he’s a player who knows what the Championship is like and knows what it takes to get out of it which is ultimately our aim.”

Mullen, who will wear the number 19 jersey, is expected to line up for the Maryhill outfit against his old club on the opening day of the Championship season on July 30.