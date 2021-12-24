The Scottish Championship clash in the Highlands has been postponed

Partick Thistle’s Championship clash with Inverness on Boxing Day has been POSTPONED after the Highland side informed the SPFL they don’t have the sufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.

Caley became the latest Scottish club affected by a Covid-19 outbreak, following the likes of Dundee United and St Mirren in recent days.

A shortage of players has left Billy Dodds’ side unable to take to the pitch and the club’s request for the match to be rescheduled was granted by the SPFL.

A club statement read: “Following a breakout of Covid in the 1st team squad and allied to the current number of injuries within the team, the club unfortunately has to confirm that we are unable to fulfil this Sunday’s Boxing Day match with Partick Thistle.

“We had no choice with only 8 available players, two of whom were goalkeepers.”

A statement released by the SPFL confirmed: “The cinch Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Partick Thistle, scheduled for Boxing Day, has been postponed.

“Inverness Caledonian Thistle requested that the SPFL postpone the fixture as, due to positive Covid cases and close contacts, they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.”