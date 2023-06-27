The name change will come into force with immediate effect following a deal with the car purchasing company.

Partick Thistle have announced their stadium will be renamed as the Wyre Stadium at Firhill after securing a new sponsorship deal with the car purchasing platform.

The name change of the iconic Maryhill-based ground in Glasgow’s West End which has a capacity of just over 10,000, will be in place for the next three years after the Championship club reached an agreement with the Wyre partnership, specialising in helping consumers and businesses transition to electric vehicles on the road to net zero

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wyre, supporters of the club during season 2022/23, have stepped up their backing through the new sponsorship, with red and yellow signage now on display on the Jackie Husband Stand, Colin Weir Stand, four floodlights and further advertising pitch-side.

Thistle CEO Gerry Britton welcomed the new stadium naming rights partner. He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Wyre as new stadium naming rights partner, which brings significant revenue into the club and specifically to boost the budget available for the men’s first team.

“Importantly, Wyre have already demonstrated a real commitment to supporting the club during the past season and that has been very firmly reemphasized with this high-value partnership, in particular the fact that it is a commitment across the next three seasons.

“We all know how special Firhill is to Partick Thistle supporters which is why Firhill being part of the new name was so important to everyone – and the red and yellow signage also shows that Wyre really get it. Everyone at the club thanks Rebecca and the team at Wyre for their support and we look forward to a very positive partnership over the next three seasons, helping them achieve their goals while we pursue our own.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wyre’s managing director, Rebecca Hansen commented: “Wyre is incredibly excited about adding our brand to the stadium at Firhill. It’s always been important to us that our relationship with the club is a true partnership, our choice to use traditional PTFC colours and retain Firhill in the name reflects that commitment.

“Wyre hopes to be a part of building a great team in Maryhill and to be part of that team far into the future. Very much looking forward to a great first season with coach Doolan and his squad played at Wyre Stadium at Firhill, go Jags!”

As part of the partnership between Wyre and Partick Thistle, each time a car is leased, and Wyre Stadium at Firhill referral code is mentioned, £250 goes back into the club, split equally between the men’s and women’s teams.

Meanwhile, the Jags are back in pre-season training with Scott Tiffoney, Kevin Holt and Ross Docherty among the list of notable end-of-season departures. Kris Doolan’s men agonisingly missed out on promotion to the Scottish Premiership after suffering a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Ross County in the play-off final.

Advertisement

Advertisement