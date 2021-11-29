Martin Lauchlan’s side will now face Largs Thistle in the last eight

Petershill reached the quarter finals of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup after coming from behind to knock out ten-man Lochee United 2-1 in a feisty contest.

George Johnston’s early strike looked to have the East Region giants on course for a place in the last eight.

However, the game’s major talking point came in the 36th minute when defender Calvin Colquhoun was sent off for a second week in succession for an alleged elbow on Stephen Docherty.

That swung the tie in the hosts’ favour as second half goals from Jordan Scott and Ross McCabe set up a quarter final clash against 2019 runners-up Largs Thistle.

Petershill boss, Martin Lauchlan said: “We’re delighted to be through. I didn’t think it was a great game, but that’s 17 wins in a row, so the boys deserve immense credit.

“We stuttered at the start of the season, but we’ve got a bit of momentum behind us now. We’re looking more like a team full of energy and intensity.

“We had a couple of boys missing through holidays which forced us to chop and change a few positions, but the boys did really well.

“The two boys up front have done fantastic for us, they’re actually wingers playing through the middle.

“I just saw an option up there because they’ve got pace and quality and I think they’ve scored about 39 goals between them this season.

“It’s a good partnership and something they’re looking to build on. They’re two boys that can go on and play at a higher level.

On the red card incident, Lauchlan admitted: “From where I was standing, I thought it was a red card. It looked like the boy used his elbow.”

Peasy were eager to extend their impressive unbeaten run against the Dundee-based Junior big guns but their tasked was made harder as Johnston’s hooked effort in the sixth minute flew over keeper Scott Law.

The home side looked to respond immediately and Ronan Sweeney did well to create some space for a shot at the edge of the box but his attempted lob flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Referee Ryan Kennedy then flashed a straight red card to Colquhoun in the 36th minute for clashing with Docherty, much to the anger of the large travelling support.

Petershill grew in confidence and eventually made their man advantage count in the 56th minute as Jordan Scott’s cross took a wicked deflection before looping over visiting keeper Josh Gorton.

However, the tie remained firmly in the balance courtesy of Gorton who denied Petershill trio Paul Callander, Sweeney and Scott with a flurry of important saves.

At the other end, substitute Scott McComiskie slipped a perfectly weight pass through to Kerr Hay, but the former Forfar and Elgin City winger saw his low effort stopped by the outstretched boot of Law.

Lochee were left to rue that missed opportunity when David Aubrey’s 86th minute corner from the right was met by centre-back Ross McCabe who nodded home at the back post.

The visitors threw everyone forward in the dying moments and almost forced a penalty shoot-out when Johnston’s cross found Ross Gallacher but the midfielder dragged his effort agonisingly wide of the target.

Deflated Lochee United boss, George Grierson said: “The red card has changed the game.

“I thought he was actually sent off for the tackle, but I found out it was for an elbow and there is no way he’s used his elbow.

“We had to change our formation as a result and tried to hit them on the break and we created a couple of chances, but we’ve lost a goal from a set play which is disappointing.

“We’ve reached this stage of the cup on numerous occasions, and we knew what to expect. I can’t fault the guys for the effort they put in and I thought the tie probably deserved to go to penalties.”

Petershill: Law, Quinn, Aubrey, Sweeney, Docherty, Callander, Brodie, Scott (Branks; 75), McCabe, Breslin, Eadie (Onotu; 80)

Unused: McNeil (GK), Hall, Glackin, Laib, Rankin

Lochee United: Gorton, Smith, Colquhoun, Cavanagh (McComiskie; 65), Davie, Lawson, McConville, Gallacher, Buchan, Hay, Johnston

Unused: Fotheringham (GK), Kirk, Deasley

Referee: Ryan Kennedy