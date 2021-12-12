Action from Petershill's West of Scotland Cup tie with Kello Rovers (pic: Dave Taylor)

A fifth-minute goal by Mark Armour was enough to earn victory for the visitors, who held on despite a red card for Martin, in their first round encounter.

The defeat means Petershill were unable to join Kirkintilloch Rob Roy in the second round following their notable win over Auchineck Talbot.

Glasgow Perthshire also also exited at the first round stage, going down 2-1 at Forth Wanderers.

Goals by Hutchison and O’Donnell put Forth two up and although Cammy Murray pulled one back for Shire it wasn’t enough.

However Ashfield set up a derby first round clash with Rossvale after seeing off Glasgow University 6-2 in their rescheduled preliminary round tie.

Field were four up inside the first half hour with goals from Sean Doherty (2), Mark McManus and Darren Maguire.

However the students got two back before half-time and it was game on.

But with six minutes left a lovely Dean Leverage through ball played in Maguire to score again and make the match safe before Ryan McManus added another after charging down a goalkeeping clearance.

Rossvale were in league action, going down 2-1 to Troon in the Premier Division.