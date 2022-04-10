Petershill skipper and goal hero Ross McCabe celebrates his side's WoSFL Conference C title win (pic: @roguemonkeydm / WoSFL)

Peasies pipped Drumchapel United by a single goal after beating Glasgow Perthshire 3-1 in their final fixture at Petershill Park on Saturday – their 18th win in 19 league games.

But it was a close run thing with a penalty converted by skipper Ross McCabe just five minutes from time securing the two-goal winning margin required.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier goals by Jonathan Branks and Stephen Docherty put Petershill in front at half-time after Baboucar Mussa’s fourth-minute opener for Shire.

Petershill celebrate their dramatic WoSFL Conference C title win (pic: @roguemonkeydm / WoSFL)