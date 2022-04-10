Petershill win WoSFL Conference C title as late penalty pips rivals Drumchapel United

Petershill have won the WoSFL Conference C after a dramatic finale to the campaign.

By Ian MacLean
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 2:19 pm
Petershill skipper and goal hero Ross McCabe celebrates his side's WoSFL Conference C title win (pic: @roguemonkeydm / WoSFL)

Peasies pipped Drumchapel United by a single goal after beating Glasgow Perthshire 3-1 in their final fixture at Petershill Park on Saturday – their 18th win in 19 league games.

But it was a close run thing with a penalty converted by skipper Ross McCabe just five minutes from time securing the two-goal winning margin required.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Earlier goals by Jonathan Branks and Stephen Docherty put Petershill in front at half-time after Baboucar Mussa’s fourth-minute opener for Shire.

Petershill celebrate their dramatic WoSFL Conference C title win (pic: @roguemonkeydm / WoSFL)

Petershill’s attention now turns to Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-final with Yoker Athletic at Newlandsfield Park.

Petershill