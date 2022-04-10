Peasies pipped Drumchapel United by a single goal after beating Glasgow Perthshire 3-1 in their final fixture at Petershill Park on Saturday – their 18th win in 19 league games.
But it was a close run thing with a penalty converted by skipper Ross McCabe just five minutes from time securing the two-goal winning margin required.
Earlier goals by Jonathan Branks and Stephen Docherty put Petershill in front at half-time after Baboucar Mussa’s fourth-minute opener for Shire.
Petershill’s attention now turns to Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-final with Yoker Athletic at Newlandsfield Park.