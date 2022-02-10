Motherwell boss Graham Alexander says players felt sorry for themselves in 2-0 defeat at Dundee United

Graham Alexander felt his players' heads went down in defeat at Tannadice

Despite being well in the game for the most part and creating several chances, the Steelmen’s profligacy in front of goal was punished by a United side who took two of the few chances they created.

The Arabs went ahead in the first half when former ’Well man Tony Watt’s cross from the right was cleared to Dylan Levitt who shot home emphatically.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Watt – who caused anger among the ’Well faithful in January by apparently moving to the Tannadice outfit for more money after saying he was happy in Lanarkshire – stuck a dagger in the heart of his former employers by netting a second at the back post on 59 minutes after great play by Ilmari Niskanen down the left.

'Well boss Alexander said: "Missed chances cost us at crucial times. We had some brilliant chances in the first half before they scored. But we were not clinical enough.

"I know what happens when you are clinical enough at both ends. That's not where we are at the minute.

"I thought the game petered out as our heads went down. That's not the response I expect from my players. They have shown that many times before.

"That hurts me more than anything as it leaves a sour taste. I always want to support and be with my players if they give all and commit to everything.