The bitter rivalry between Rangers and Celtic is considered to be the fiercest in world football by many football fans not just in Scotland but from all corners of the globe.

Throughout the years there have been a handful of players who have either represented or been on the books at one point for both Glasgow clubs.

Even fewer have played for both in the Old Firm fixture and NO player has ever transferred directly from one club to the other.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 16 players who have either played for or been on the books at both Celtic and Rangers stretching back to the 1970s:

1 . Mo Johnston - Celtic 1984-1987. Rangers 1989-1991 Scotland international arrived at Parkhead in 1984 and scored an incredible 52 goals in just 99 appearances. Rangers boss Graeme Souness persuaded him to join Rangers in 1989 instead of heading back to the Hoops. He spent two seasons at Ibrox, winning two league titles. | Getty Images

2 . Steven Pressley - Rangers 1990-1994. Celtic 2006-2008 Centre-back began his senior career within the Gers academy in 1990, making 34 first-team appearances before moving down south four years later. Had spells at Dundee United and Hearts before heading to Celtic in 2006 where he played only 19 times. Won a league title with both Glasgow clubs. | Getty Images

3 . Kenny Miller - Rangers: 2000-2001, 2008-2011 & 2014-2018. Celtic: 2006-2006 Prolific striker had spells at both clubs sandwiched between his five-year spell at Wolves. Joined Rangers initially in 2000 and later spent a season at Celtic, netting seven goals in 33 games. It was under Walter Smith at Rangers where he thrived most, between 2008 and 2011, scoring an impressive 49 times in 81 matches. Returned to Ibrox for a third stint which also yielded an impressive goals tally. | Getty Images