Police in Glasgow are preparing for potential Celtic title celebrations, after thousands of fans responded to an event on Facebook.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops could wrap up the Scottish Premiership title - and book their place in next season’s Champions League - with one point against Dundee United this evening (Wednesday).

Celtic are six points ahead of their Old Firm rivals Rangers with two games remaining, and anything other than defeat in Parkhead will see them lift the Premiership trophy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While official celebrations could start this evening, thousands of Celtic fans could descend on Glasgow city centre this weekend following the last game of the season against Motherwell.

Celtic are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title.

An event on Facebook, planning for celebrations at 4pm on Saturday, has had thousands of responses, with more than 2000 people expressing their desire to attend.

The post states: “After the motherwell game gather in the Merchant city to celabrate us winning yet another Leauge title and big anges first title bring lots of flags banners booze fireworks pyro and make lots of colour and noise.”

But Police Scotland has warned it has planned ahead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ““Police Scotland is aware of the potential gathering and an appropriate policing plan is in place.”