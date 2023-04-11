Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces Glasgow OVO Hydro show
7 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
29 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
37 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Police Scotland launch investigation into abusive and threatening messages sent to Celtic v Rangers referee Kevin Clancy

The Scottish FA reported the abusive and threatening messages directed towards Clancy to the police on Monday.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into alleged threatening messages sent to referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday’s Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Clancy’s “personal and professional contact details” were leaked on social media after Celtic moved 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings following a 3-2 victory over their arch rivals at Parkhead.

Rangers felt Clancy got to major decisions wrong, with the Ibrox club subsequently writing to the Scottish Football Association seeking an explanation for Alfredo Morelos’ early disallowed goal.

Most Popular
Police have opened an investigation into the alleged threatening communications received by referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday's cinch Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.Police have opened an investigation into the alleged threatening communications received by referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday's cinch Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.
Police have opened an investigation into the alleged threatening communications received by referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday's cinch Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.

The governing body revealed on Monday that it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to the police” directed towards the official and his family, with the SFA stating its security and integrity manager has been liasing with Clancy and police over the “series of unacceptable messages being sent via email and phone”.

SFA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell stated that some of the messages were “potentially criminal in nature,” and Police Scotland have now confirmed they are looking into the matter.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating alleged threatening communications which were reported to us by the SFA today (Tuesday, 11 April). All reports of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly. We will provide support to those affected as our investigation progresses.”

A statement published by the Scottish Senior Football Referees Association, the body that represents officials, added: “Referees are not immune from criticism and accept there will always be legitimate debate on subjective decision-making. However, when this becomes targeted threats and abuse, impact on their personal and professional lives, this clearly crosses the line.

“We continue to offer our full support to Kevin and all our members, many of whom have experienced an increase in abuse this season. We welcome the Scottish FA’s strong support to protect referees and the wider image of the game.”

As a result, the SFA have decided to take Clancy out of the immediate firing line ahead of this weekend’s fixtures. The 39-year-old will instead be in charge of VAR for Livingston v St Johnstone to provide back-up assistance for match official David Munro at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Police ScotlandOld FirmSocial mediaScottish PremiershipScottish Football