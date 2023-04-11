The Scottish FA reported the abusive and threatening messages directed towards Clancy to the police on Monday.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into alleged threatening messages sent to referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday’s Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Clancy’s “personal and professional contact details” were leaked on social media after Celtic moved 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings following a 3-2 victory over their arch rivals at Parkhead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers felt Clancy got to major decisions wrong, with the Ibrox club subsequently writing to the Scottish Football Association seeking an explanation for Alfredo Morelos’ early disallowed goal.

Police have opened an investigation into the alleged threatening communications received by referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday's cinch Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.

The governing body revealed on Monday that it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to the police” directed towards the official and his family, with the SFA stating its security and integrity manager has been liasing with Clancy and police over the “series of unacceptable messages being sent via email and phone”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SFA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell stated that some of the messages were “potentially criminal in nature,” and Police Scotland have now confirmed they are looking into the matter.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating alleged threatening communications which were reported to us by the SFA today (Tuesday, 11 April). All reports of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly. We will provide support to those affected as our investigation progresses.”

A statement published by the Scottish Senior Football Referees Association, the body that represents officials, added: “Referees are not immune from criticism and accept there will always be legitimate debate on subjective decision-making. However, when this becomes targeted threats and abuse, impact on their personal and professional lives, this clearly crosses the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We continue to offer our full support to Kevin and all our members, many of whom have experienced an increase in abuse this season. We welcome the Scottish FA’s strong support to protect referees and the wider image of the game.”