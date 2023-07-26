Rangers finished seven points behind fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table last term.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is just around the corner with Celtic hosting Ross County at Parkhead on flag day as they prepare to kick-start their title defence on August 5.

Bitter derby rivals Rangers will be hoping to put last season’s disappointing trophyless campaign behind them after finishing second to Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side. The Light Blues finished well clear of Aberdeen in 3rd spot - a whopping 35 points in total, while Edinburgh duo Hearts and Hibs will be determined to improve on their fourth and fifth-placed finishes this term.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the table, Ross County narrowly avoided relegation after overcoming Championship side Partick Thistle in a nail-biting two-legged play-off final. Malky Mackay will hope his players can avoid the drop and look upwards rather than over their shoulder, while newly-promoted Dundee will also be aiming to spring a few shock results over the course of the next 10 months.

There has been plenty of transfer activity across the top-flight and more is expected before the window closes next month, with Rangers boss Michael Beale enduring a hectic summer revamp of his squad and new Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers bringing in four new additions so far as they look to build on last season’s historic record-breaking eighth domestic treble.

Here’s how the bookmakers predict the season could pan out after the latest transfer activity, and where they are tipping Celtic, Rangers and the other teams to finish...

1 . 2023/24 Scottish Premiership table predicted

2 . Dundee - 12th 9/4 to finish bottom, 5/1 to finish top six

3 . Ross County - 11th 3/1 to finish bottom, 5/1 to finish top six

4 . St Johnstone - 10th 6/1 to finish bottom, 11/4 to finish top six