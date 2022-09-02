The two Glasgow giants will clash in the first Old Firm meeting of the season on Saturday.

Rangers will make the short trip across the city to face rivals Celtic for the first Old Firm derby of the season on Saturday lunchtime, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst aiming to continue his side’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Gers boss has some big decisions to make in terms of his team selection with a number of players ruled out through injury.

The Ibrox club have had a near flawless start to the season, reaching the Champions League group stages after progressing through two qualifying rounds.

Rangers fans want Giovanni van Bronckhorst to use Champions League money to add to the squad. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Their only minor blip came against Hibernian at Easter Road when Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw after having John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos sent off.

Van Bronckhorst is expected to welcome back almost an entire starting XI after handing a number of fringe players an opportunity to impress during their 3-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Queen of the South on Tuesday night.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against their biggest rivals this weekend: (4-2-3-1)

JON McLAUGHLIN: (GK) - The current number one this season and will almost certainly come back into the side for this match after Allan McGregor got his first minutes in midweek.

JAMES TAVERNIER: (RB) - The captain has started the season in excellent form and his threat from set-pieces could prove crucial.

CONNOR GOLDSON: (CB) - Handed a rare break in midweek but will slot back into the side, replacing youngster Leon King at the heart of te Gers backline.

JAMES SANDS: (CB) - Fortunate not to be sent off against Ross County for a last-man challenge. Has been the choice of Van Bronckhorst to fill in at the back in the absence of Souttar, Davies and Helander.

Ross County's Jordy Hiwula appeals to the referee after he is brought down by Rangers defender James Sands. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

BORNA BARISIC: (LB) - Expected to reclaim his place in favour of summer signing Yilmaz. The Croatian has looked defensively suspect at times but will hope for a big performance.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM: (CM) - Some big decisions for Van Bronckhorst to make in midfield. The Scouser has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and will look to have a positive influence on the match.

STEVEN DAVIS: (CM) - Veteran midfielder who has looked tremendous in his few appearances this season. His experience would be a massive factor that could see him get the nod over Kamara who has been the subject of transfer interest in recent days.

SCOTT WRIGHT: (RW) - With Tom Lawrence ruled out until after the international break, Wright could get the nod. Works hard off the ball and offers great pace.

MALIK TILLMAN: (CAM) - Arguably Rangers best player so far this season and has looked impressive in an advanced umber 10 role.

RYAN KENT: (LW) - A huge player for Rangers. His pace and trickery can pose Celtic’s backline real problems. Needs to hit the ground running from the first whistle and assert his attacking dominance. His final ball needs improvement.

ANTONIO COLAK: (CF) - The in-form Croatian will hope to land a telling blow in his first Old Firm game. Has been in clinical form in front of goal and will continue to keep Morelos out of the starting XI.