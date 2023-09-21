Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are reflecting on their Champions League defeat to Feyenoord on Tuesday night, while Rangers play host Real Betis at Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Meanwhile, clubs in Scotland are still able to sign players who are free agents after the transfer window slammed shut. A top German side have ‘scouted’ a Celtic attacker, while a Rangers-linked youth prospect has agreed his next move.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, September 21:

Bundesliga side ‘scout’ Celtic rising star

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have ran the rule over Celtic attacker Rocco Vata - with Nottingham Forest also weighing up another move.

The Hoops youngster made his Under-21 debut for Republic of Ireland during the international break and a scout from the German giants was in attendance at Turners Cross to watch their 3-0 qualifying win over Sam Marino in Cork earlier this month.

Vata, who has stepped up from the Under-19s, featured for Brendan Rodgers first-team squad during their pre-season tour of Japan but has since been consigned to the club’s B-team, where he has made a handful of Lowland League appearances.

And he reportedly impressed Leipzig’s scouting department, along with the likes of English Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton.

Club have been put on high-alert with Vata in the final year of his contract at Parkhead and looks increasingly unlikely to sign an extension. Any cross-border move would mean Celtic are guaranteed around £350,000 in training compensation next summer.

Interest continues to grow in the 18-year-old, who can play as a winger or through the middle, with Serie A outfit Torino and Nottingham Forest both having recent offers turned down.

Premier League club ‘win race’ to sign Rangers-linked starlet

Manchester City have reportedly ‘won the race’ to sign hightly-rated England Under-17 international Destiny Mukasa.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder left fellow Premier League club West Ham United earlier this summer in favour of taking a different career path.

Mukasa had been without a club for 10 weeks and was a target for a number of clubs, including Newcastle and Rangers. The starlet was even invited up to Tyneside for a tour of St. James’ Park and the club’s training facilities earlier this week.

The talented 16-year-old, who operates just behind the striker in a central role, starred in a young Hammers team which won the U18 Premier League South with an impressive 19 wins from 22 matches.