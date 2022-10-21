The two Glasgow clubs were kept apart in the semi-final draw, with both ties scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 14/15.

The Premier Sports Cup semi-finals take place in January.

Premier Sports have released the kick-off times and dates for the League Cup semi-final fixtures with ticket information for both fixtures announced next week.

Celtic will face Kilmarnock in the first semi-final on Saturday, January 14 with a 5.30pm kick-off before Rangers take on Aberdeen in the other last-four clash on Sunday, January 15 with a 3pm kick-off.

Both ties are due to be played at Hampden Park and each match will be broadcast live exclusively on Premier Sports TV. The final will take place on Sunday, February 26 - returning to a later date after being played in December last year.

Competition sponsors Premier Sports will have their branding dropped before the semi-finals as the Irish television sport channel changes its name to Viaplay Sports, following its acquisition by Nordic broadcasting giant Viaplay.

The Stockholm-based company confirmed that their UK operations will launch on November 1 with the tournament therefore set to be called the Viaplay Sports Cup.

Premier Sports television channels will also be named Viaplay Sports 1 and 1, while the FreeSports channel will become Viaplay Xtra. Tournaments such as the Scottish Cup and the Nations League - streaming the Scotland national team matches - will all be carried over.

Route to the semi-finals

CELTIC

Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates after opening the scoring in the 4-1 win over Ross County. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The holders remain on course to retain the trophy after comfortably disposing Ross County and Motherwell. Ange Postecoglou’s side ran out 4-1 winners in Dingwall on August 31, with Callum McGregor, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest all on target.

Their reward was a quarter-final showdown at Fir Park on Wednesday night and Liel Abada’s double plus further strikes from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi saw the Hoops ease into the last four of the competition.

RANGERS

Like their Old Firm rivals, the Ibrox side entered at the second round stage following their European involvement during the opening weeks of the season. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s much-changed side advanced to the quarter-finals after knocking out League One side Queen of the South 3-1 on home soil.