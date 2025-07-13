The 2025/26 Scottish League Cup has kicked off the new season but the Glasgow clubs, Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United are yet to enter.

The 2025/25 edition of the Premier Sports Cup is underway and, with that, the new Scottish football season has also kicked off in earnest.

It was an opening round full of surprise results, most notably Dundee losing at home to Airdrieonians in Steven Pressley’s first match in charge of the dark blues. Meanwhile, other shock results saw Ross County held to a draw by Stranraer, who picked up the bonus point by winning the penalty shoot-out, as well as their Championship rivals Arbroath holding St Mirren to a 0-0 draw before also winning their shoot-out.

Motherwell were also held to a draw by lower league opponents but did pick up their bonus point with a penalties win over Clyde. Premiership new boys Falkirk dismantled Brechin City of the Highland League 7-0 while Hearts survived a mid game fight back from Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic to win 4-1 at Tynecastle in Derek McInnes’ first game in charge of the Jambos.

When do Celtic and Rangers enter the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup?

As is always the case with the Scottish League Cup, the clubs who have qualified for UEFA competitions this season do not feature in the group stage section of the tournament. That means that Celtic and Rangers will not take part until the first knockout round along with Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen as well as Hibs and Dundee United.

The first knock out round, the last 16 of the competition, will be played three weeks after the final round of group stage matches. The Last 16 ties are currently scheduled to be played the weekend of August 16/17 and that is when Celtic and Rangers enter the coemption.

When is the draw for the last 16 of the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup?

Neither the SPFL or tournament sponsors Premier Sports have officially confirmed when the draw will take place. However, it will almost certainly take place following the final live broadcasted match of the group stage.

This year, that will be St Mirren against Ayr United. That match is due to be played at 3pm on Sunday, July 27 which means the draw should take place sometime between 5pm and 6pm that evening.

Who could Celtic and Rangers face in the Scottish League Cup last 16?

Celtic and Rangers will not be able to be drawn against each other in the first knockout round of the competition due to the format of the draw. The Last 16 draw is seeded with the quarter-finals and semi-finals open thereafter.

The eight seeded teams for the draw are the five teams who have qualified for European football this season and the three group winners who have the best records. That means that Celtic and Rangers will also avoid tough early draws against Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United.

The unseeded teams are the remaining five group winners along with the three group runners-up who finished with the best records. Last year, Celtic were drawn at home to Hibs while Rangers had St Johnstone as their opponents at Ibrox.

Both clubs finished as group winners last year but neither were in the top three with the best record. Celtic went on to face Falkirk in the quarter-finals and Aberdeen in the semis while Rangers has Dundee in the last eight and Motherwell after that before the Glasgow rivals met at Hampden Park for the final which the Hoops won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Premier Sports Cup 2025/26 dates

Here is the full list of dates for the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup:

