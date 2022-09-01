Register
Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw - Holders Celtic and Rangers kept apart in last eight

The Hoops progressed to the last eight of the competition after a 4-1 victory over Ross County in the Highlands last night.

By Lewis Anderson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:59 am

Premier Sports Cup holders Celtic will visit Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the competition after the draw was made on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall to join Old Firm rivals Rangers in the hat for the last eight after their 3-1 victory over Queen of the South 24 hours earlier.

The Ibrox club have been handed a home tie against Championship side Dundee, while Partick Thistle’s reward for knocking out Arbroath is a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates after opening the scoring in the 4-1 win over Ross County. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Dons avoided a potential banana skin against League Two side Annan Athletic at Galabank, needing extra-time to secure a 4-1 success.

Kilmarnock produced a slight upset by defeating Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle and they will now host Dundee United, who bounced back from a weekend nine-goal mauling by Celtic to defeat Livingston 2-1.

Quarter-Final draw in full:

Kilmarnock vs Dundee United

RANGERS vs Dundee

Aberdeen vs PARTICK THISTLE

Motherwell vs CELTIC

*All ties to be played between October 18 and 20.

