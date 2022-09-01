Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw - Holders Celtic and Rangers kept apart in last eight
The Hoops progressed to the last eight of the competition after a 4-1 victory over Ross County in the Highlands last night.
Premier Sports Cup holders Celtic will visit Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the competition after the draw was made on Wednesday night.
Ange Postecoglou’s side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall to join Old Firm rivals Rangers in the hat for the last eight after their 3-1 victory over Queen of the South 24 hours earlier.
The Ibrox club have been handed a home tie against Championship side Dundee, while Partick Thistle’s reward for knocking out Arbroath is a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.
The Dons avoided a potential banana skin against League Two side Annan Athletic at Galabank, needing extra-time to secure a 4-1 success.
Kilmarnock produced a slight upset by defeating Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle and they will now host Dundee United, who bounced back from a weekend nine-goal mauling by Celtic to defeat Livingston 2-1.
Quarter-Final draw in full:
Kilmarnock vs Dundee United
RANGERS vs Dundee
Aberdeen vs PARTICK THISTLE
Motherwell vs CELTIC
*All ties to be played between October 18 and 20.