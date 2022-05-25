The SPFL confirmed the seeding post for the group stage draw on Tuesday

The Premier Sports Cup will be won when final takes place in February 2023, but the group stage will kick-off the new season in July. Picture: SNS

The draw for the 2022/23 Premier Sports Cup group stage will take place this afternoon at 1.00pm.

Presenter Emma Dodds will be joined by former Hibernian and Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart to conduct the draw.

With five clubs taking part in UEFA comeptitions next season, the draw will involve the remaining 37 SPFL clubs plus Highland League champions Fraserburgh and Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

The additional slot will be taken by Highland Legue runners-up Buckie Thistle as the Lowland League were granted the extra place last season.

GlasgowWorld details everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

What has changed this year to the competition format?

For the past six seasons, the group stage has been regionalised with teams split into North and South sections.

This year, there is NO regionalisation.

Is there still seeding and how is that decided?

Seedings remain with five pots, based on final league standings during the 2021/22 season. One club from each pot will be drawn into Groups A-H.

Here is the full list of seedings and club numbers:

POT 1

1- Ross County | 2 - Livingston | 3- Hibernian | 4- St Mirren | 5- Aberdeen | 6- St Johnstone | 7- Dundee | 8- Kilmarnock

POT 2

9- Arbroath | 10- Inverness Caledonian Thistle | 11- Partick Thistle | 12- Raith Rovers | 13- Hamilton Academical | 14- Morton | 15- Ayr United | 16- Dunfermline Athletic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates with the Premier Sports Cup trophy after the 2-1 win over Hibs at Hampden in December. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

POT 3

17- Queen of the South | 18- Cove Rangers | 19- Airdrieonians | 20- Montrose | 21- Queen’s Park | 22- Alloa Athletic | 23- Falkirk | 24- Peterhead

POT 4

25- Clyde | 26- Dumbarton | 27- East Fife | 28- Kelty Hearts | 29- Forfar Athletic | 30- Annan Athletic | 31- Edinburgh City | 32- Stenhousemuir

POT 5

33- Stranraer | 34- Stirling Albion | 35- Albion Rovers | 36- Elgin City | 37- Cowdenbeath | 38- Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic | 39- Fraserburgh | 40- Buckie Thistle

How many teams progress from each group?

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join reigning champions Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell (due to European involvement) in the last 16 at the end of August.

How can I watch the draw live?

The draw will be shown live by Premier Sports via their FreeSports channel. FreeSports is available on Freeview HD channel 65, Sky HD channel 422, Virgin HD 553, TalkTalk 64, BT Vision channel 64.

It is also available via Samsung TV Player and on the FreeSports Player - www.freesportsplayer.tv .

What are the Premier Sports Cup matchday dates?

Matchday 1 - Weekend of July 9/10

Matchday 2 - Midweek of July 12/13

Matchday 3 - Weekend of July 16/17

Matchday 4 - Midweek of July 19/20

Matchday 5 - Weekend of July 23/24

Second Round - Midweek of August 30/31

Quarter-Finals - Midweek of October 18-20

Semi-Finals - Weekend of January 14/1, 2023