A roundup of the latest transfer headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday morning

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is done and dusted with Celtic crowned four-in-a-row champions and Rangers having to settle for yet another runners-up finish.

It has been a campaign of contrasting fortunes for both clubs. The Hoops are on the brink of a record-breaking domestic Treble this weekend and also made significant strides forward in the Champions League, while the Light Blues enjoyed a productive Europa League run to the quarter-finals but have struggled on the domestic front as the ended the season without a trophy. Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term player Brendan Rodgers has admired eyeing next step up

In-demand Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden has declared he is ready to make his mark on the continent amid fresh transfer interest from Celtic.

The towering frontman has been a player on Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers’ radar across the last two windows, but the Scottish champions have, so far, been unable to agree a deal for the Denmark U21 international.

Rodgers wasn’t able to recruit a new attacking option following the mid-season sale of Kyogo Furuhashi to French side Rennes for £10 million in January, leaving Celtic with only Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny as the club’s two recognised No.9s.

Daizen Maeda stepped up to the plate when deployed through the middle, but Rodgers is still ken to strengthen in the forward department this summer and interest remains in Kvistgaarden - valued at a whopping £14 million by the Superliga club. He is also wanted by German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the 23-year-old has confessed that he will now leave Brondby, if the club grant his wish. He told TV 2 SPORT: “I think I'm ready. I've made my mark at Brondby and in the Superliga, so I'm ready to take the next step. I don't think that's the goal for me - to remain and play with Brondby next season. I can say that without it being wrong.”

New Rangers signing 'confident' he can succeed at Ibrox

Lyall Cameron has backed himself to create a positive impression at Rangers next season after helping Dundee secure their Premiership status for another year.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored twice as the Dens Park outfit beat St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park to finish in 10th spot and clinch survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That proved a fitting way to end his time on Tayside and Cameron admits he can now turn his attention to the next chapter in his career as he prepares to head for Ibrox this summer.

He admitted: “I haven't really had much time to think about it, obviously there has been so much going on and I was just wanting to make sure my full attention was on Dundee. But now that it's done it will probably start to kick in more and I'm really looking forward to it.

“I know it's going to be hard and I don't expect to walk into the team every week. I was criticised for my decision, people think I might not play every week, but that's the way football is.

“You back yourself and I'm confident in my ability that I can go and try and make an impression and do as well as I can for Rangers. That is my goal and when I get there I will just take it as it comes and hopefully it all goes well.”