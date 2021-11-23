Quarter-final crunch: Bellshill Athletic hoping to demolish Drumchapel United's cup hopes

Bellshill Athletic's management team are keen to make cup progress

’Hill assistant boss Stuart Elliott said: “It will be tough. Drumchapel are probably at a similar level to the teams at the top of our league.

"They are top of their division. It’s a cup tie, anything can happen and we’ll be going out to win the game.”

’Hill were defeated 5-0 at home by Johnstone Burgh in the sides' West of Scotland League Conference A encounter on Saturday.

In a game which leaves Bellshill 10th in the table with 26 points from 19 games, Johnstone led 2-0 at half-time and added another three goals after the interval.

Elliott said that, after an even first 20 minutes, the game had turned when Johnstone were awarded a penalty for handball against Sam McConnell.

"The penalty probably changed the course of the game,” he added.

"It’s one of those where the ball has hit his wrong foot, bounced up and hit his hand and the referee has given it.

"It’s a hard one to argue with, an unfortunate penalty. You can’t really fault Sam for it, but it’s where his arm’s been, slightly out from his body.

"It’s an unfortunate handball rather than a deliberate handball in my opinion.”