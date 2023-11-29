Dutchman Marijn Beuker is heading back to his homeland to join the Eredivisie giants

Marijn Beuker has quit his director of football role at Championship side Queen's Park just two years into a staggering TEN-year long contract to join Dutch giants Ajax.

Th 39-year-old Dutchman was being targeted by the Amsterdam-based club in October as they explored a list of possible candidates to fill their newly-created director of football position.

It is understood Beuker's responsibilities will lie within Ajax's youth academy structure, scouting and football analytics departments after building up a strong reputation during his spell in Scotland. He has put pen to paper on a deal until 2028.

Beuker arrived at Queen's Park from AZ Alkmaar in November 2021 when the club were competing in SPFL League One and committed to a decade-long contract. He worked alongside chief executive Leanne Dempster during his time at Hampden.

Addressing his new role, Beuker commented: "Ajax is a fantastic football club with a rich history and huge potential for the future. I look forward to starting soon and being part of a team with the shared goal of bringing Ajax back to the top."

Ajax CEO Jan van Halst stated: "The original role of technical director will be divided into two positions. Besides Marijn, the club will hire someone else who will be primarily responsible for transfers and for managing the technical staff of both Jong Ajax and Ajax 1. We are pleased that Marijn can start quickly and have a lot of confidence that he will make a positive contribution to the club."

Queen's Park confirmed Beuker's departure in a club statement. It read: "Queen's Park FC can today advise that Director of Football Operations, Marijn Beuker, is to leave the club to take up a new position at Ajax Amsterdam."