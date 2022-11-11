The Spiders are going ‘Back to the Future’ ahead of their new facility at the redeveloped Lesser Hampden re-opening.

Queen’s Park are set to return to Hampden Park next month for the first time since March 2020 and play two home matches due to fixture clashes.

The ambitious Spiders, who currently occupy sixth spot in the Scottish Championship, have been playing their ‘home games’ at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park this season, while their new ground at Lesser Hampden remains under construction.

Owen Coyle’s side will host Hamilton Academical at the National Stadium on Saturday, December 3 and will then play an SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Montrose seven days later, with both games kicking off at 3pm.

A general view inside Hampden Park stadium

The return to Mount Florida will give Queen’s Park fans the chance to watch their team in action at Hampden after a two-and-a-half year period ground sharing with other clubs, including temporary stints at The Falkirk Stadium and Partick Thistle’s Firhill.

Queen’s are looking to move into their newly-developed home at Lesser Hampden in early 2023 and view these two matches as a fantastic opportunity to strengthen their links with supporters, who have been constantly on their travels in recent years.

Club President David Hunter said: “The return to The National Stadium will give Queen’s Park supporters the chance to cheer on the team in a south Glasgow venue for the first time since March 2020.

“A further update on our move to Lesser Hampden will be made as soon as possible and whilst there is still much work to do, our intention is to have that facility operational in January.”