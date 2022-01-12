Racism row after player claims he was racially abused during match

Clyde fans have been accused of racially abusing Cove Rangers player Shay Logan after the player blasted their alleged conduct on Twitter following Saturday’s match at Broadwood where the visitors won 1-0.

Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:21 am

The 33-year-old defender hit out at Bully Wee supporters amidst claims they had aimed derogatory chants at him.

A statement released by Clyde Football Club later suggested that a lone voice had been involved, but stated that it was investigating the claim.

It statement read: “The club has been made aware of an accusation of a racist comment being made towards Shay Logan by a spectator.

"The club has instigated an investigation.”

“Clyde FC will not tolerate or condone racist, sectarian, sexual or bigoted harassment or other discriminatory behaviour and will ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action.”

Football clubs up and down the country are aiming to stamp out racism by showing it the red card.

