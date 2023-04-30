The Hoops are now SIX matches unbeaten against their Glasgow derby rivals, with one final league meeting to come.

Celtic have set up a Scottish Cup final meeting with Inverness Caledonian Thistle after Jota’s first-half header was enough to settle a tense Old Firm encounter against Rangers at Hampden Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will be overwhelming favourites to complete a Treble against Championship opposition on Saturday, June 3 after stretching their unbeaten run over the Light Blues to six derby matches.

The defending cup holders must now face up to a season without a trophy. Here, we take a look at the story of the semi-final tie through the camera lense:

1 . Celtic defender Greg Taylor grapples with Rangers attacker Todd Cantwell on the touchline as Michael Beale watches on.

2 . Rangers fans let off flares and smoke bombs as the two teams make their way out onto the pitch before kick-off.

3 . Rangers defender Connor Goldson slides in on Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate who has to jump over the Englishman after a frantic start to the derby.

4 . Malik Tillman of Rangers concedes a free-kick after wiping out Greg Taylor of Celtic.