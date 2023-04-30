Register
Rangers 0 Celtic 1: Story of the match in 12 pictures as Hoops set up Scottish Cup final meeting with Inverness CT

The Hoops are now SIX matches unbeaten against their Glasgow derby rivals, with one final league meeting to come.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST

Celtic have set up a Scottish Cup final meeting with Inverness Caledonian Thistle after Jota’s first-half header was enough to settle a tense Old Firm encounter against Rangers at Hampden Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will be overwhelming favourites to complete a Treble against Championship opposition on Saturday, June 3 after stretching their unbeaten run over the Light Blues to six derby matches.

The defending cup holders must now face up to a season without a trophy. Here, we take a look at the story of the semi-final tie through the camera lense:

Celtic defender Greg Taylor grapples with Rangers attacker Todd Cantwell on the touchline as Michael Beale watches on.

1.

Rangers fans let off flares and smoke bombs as the two teams make their way out onto the pitch before kick-off.

2.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson slides in on Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate who has to jump over the Englishman after a frantic start to the derby.

3.

Malik Tillman of Rangers concedes a free-kick after wiping out Greg Taylor of Celtic.

4.

