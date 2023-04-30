Rangers 0 Celtic 1: Story of the match in 12 pictures as Hoops set up Scottish Cup final meeting with Inverness CT
The Hoops are now SIX matches unbeaten against their Glasgow derby rivals, with one final league meeting to come.
Celtic have set up a Scottish Cup final meeting with Inverness Caledonian Thistle after Jota’s first-half header was enough to settle a tense Old Firm encounter against Rangers at Hampden Park.
Ange Postecoglou’s men will be overwhelming favourites to complete a Treble against Championship opposition on Saturday, June 3 after stretching their unbeaten run over the Light Blues to six derby matches.
The defending cup holders must now face up to a season without a trophy. Here, we take a look at the story of the semi-final tie through the camera lense: