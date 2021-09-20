Rangers 1-1 Motherwell: It’s five unbeaten as the ’Well stun Ibrox with Woolery equaliser

Kaiyne Woolery was Motherwell's goal hero at Ibrox (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

Add the fact that ’Well were playing the reigning champions in front of a 50,000 crowd made up entirely of Rangers supporters – against a side the Steelmen hadn’t beaten in the sides’ previous 48 league meetings – and it almost seemed like Mission Impossible.

But, after an eventful 90 minutes in Govan, Graham Alexander’s side made it five league games unbeaten and they remain in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership – two points ahead of Celtic – after six games.

On a day that the league championship flag was unfurled, it was Motherwell who had a flag day of their own as they stay just two points off the top.

Although by the end of the game Rangers had 68 per cent possession and 24 shots on goal to Motherwell’s five, it was the visitors who were feeling aggrieved early on when keeper Liam Kelly’s long punt forward to Tony Watt saw the striker evade Jack Simpson and go through on goal before Connor Goldson made a goal saving recovery tackle.

Rangers broke straight to the other end and took a 12th minute lead when Fashion Sakala – in a suspiciously offside position standing almost on the goal line – turned in the opener following a corner.

Rangers bossed the second half as they did the first and Kelly continued to make saves, the one on the hour mark from Tavernier's drive following a short corner particularly spectacular. Then came the shock equaliser.

Mark O'Hara broke into the Rangers box from a Kevin Van Veen pass and, although Goldson put in a tackle, the ball broke to Kaiyne Woolery and he got in front of a sluggish Borna Barisic to sweep the ball high past Allan McGregor from 12 yards.

It was the Fir Park men's first shot on target and left Rangers desperately trying to recover their lead.

Even with six added minutes at the end of the game, Rangers toiled in their search of a winner.