The Japanese striker repeated his heroics from last season’s final during a compelling contest at the national stadium.

A Kyogo Furuhashi masterclass ensured Celtic got the better of rivals Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park to successfully retain the Scottish League Cup trophy for the 21st time,

The Japanese forward scored twice from close range either side of the interval to take his tally for the season to 24 goals, successfully repeating his brace from last season’s final.

Alfredo Morelos halved the deficit just beyond the hour mark but Rangers could not find a way back into the match in a frantic finish as Michael Beale tasted his first loss in 15 games in charge.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice to down Rangers at Hampden.

Fans had already started to pack out the the national stadium a full 30 minutes before kick-off and the atmosphere reached fever pitch as both sides emerged from the tunnel ahead of kick-off, greeted by a cauldron of noise, pyrotechnics and colourful tifo displays at either end of Hampden Park.

Smoke enveloped the pitch as the deafening noise eventually settled for a minute’s applause in memory of former Hibernian owner Ron Gordon who passed away on Tuesday at the age 68 - less than a month after disclosing that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

With both teams wearing their traditional green and blue jerseys and clear blue skies overhead, referee Nick Walsh got proceedings underway and, within a matter of minutes, strong challenges flew in as the palpable excitement from the stands fed down onto the pitch.

There was to be little in the way of goalmouth action during the early stages after a breathless start. Jota found himself in behind the Rangers defence after eight minutes but his low ball across the box was cut out by Connor Goldson with Kyogo Furuhashi lurking menacingly.

Rangers carved out their first chance of the match on 13 minutes when a Borna Barisic corner from the right found its way to John Lundstram. The midfielder - a pre-match fitness doubt - saw his effort blocked before team-mate Ryan Kent blazed wide of the target.

ames Tavernier of Rangers runs with the ball while under pressure from Daizen Maeda of Celtic

However, it was Celtic who were beginning to gain the upper hand and when Aaron Mooy played a clever pass out wide for Jota, there appeared to be a moment of panic in the Gers backline. The Portuguese winger’s attempted volley with the outside of his boot spun up into the air and was easily gathered by 41-year-old Allan McGregor.

The veteran goalkeeper was called into action again moments later when he rushed off his line to block at the feet of Furuhashi inside the penalty area. The ball broke out to Jota but McGregor recovered well to produce a brilliant one-handed stop from his low drive.

Rangers were lacking energy and it took until the half hour mark to pose their biggest attacking threat. Captain James Tavernier’s low ball across the six-yard line was diverted narrowly wide of the post by centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers as the Celtic star reacted quicker than Fashion Sakala.

At the opposite end, Furuhashi passed up a decent opportunity when he latched onto the lively Jota’s flick only for the Japanese frontman to blast his shot wide of the target from 15 yards out. Seconds later, he connected with Alistair Johnston’s cross but as unable to keep his header from sailing over the crossbar.

Ange Postecoglou’s holders were ramping up the pressure and the deadlock was finally broken right on the stroke of half-time. Greg Taylor was allowed space down the left-hand side and his low cross was dummied by Daizen Maeda at the front post into the path of the unmarked Furuhashi who had the simple job of tapping home from point-blank range. It was a poor goal for Rangers to concede with Goldson failing to track his runner.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic wheels away in celebration after tapping home the opening goal from point-blank range

The goal had been coming and it left Light Blues boss Michael Beale with an important half-time team talk after watching his players struggle to get a foothold on the game. Further smoke bombs and firecrackers were set off from the jubulaint green and white half of Hampden.

Celtic hadn’t squandared a lead in the Scottish League Cup final and lost since Rangers managed to overturn their narrow lead back in 1990 and demanding a reaction from his side, the Ibrox men went in pursuit of a leveller at the start of the second half. Within four minutes of the restart, they had struck the woodwork. Kent’s low drive clipped the outside of the far post but Sakala was slow to react and saw his effort ripple the side-netting from a tight angle.

Just when it seemed as though Rangers were ready to pounce, their arch rivals doubled their lead on 55 minutes. Mooy combined with Hatate down the left and the latter broke forward before firing a low ball across the six-yard box. The energetic Furuhashi managed to slide in ahead of Barisic and knock the ball past McGregor into the net.

Rangers were facing a massive uphill battle and Michael Beale was preparing a triple midfield substitution, with January signings Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell primed and ready to enter the fray when, out of nowhere, they pulled a goal back on 64 minutes. Tavernier whipped in a dangerous free-kick from an acute angle on the left-hand side of the box and the ball dropped to Alfredo Morelos at the back post. The Colombian striker took a neat touch before prodding home to reduce the deficit at a crucial stage of the contest.

Striker Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring to reduce the deficit at 2-1

From that point onwards, the momentum began to swing in Rangers favour as they started to exert more pressure and had Celtic living dangerously inside their own half. Goalscorers Morelos and Furuhashi made way with 15 minutes remaining as both managers changed their lead striker with Antonio Colak and Oh Hyeon-gyu introduced.

Hoops substitute Liel Abada was then cautioned by referee Walsh for a dive on the edge of the Rangers penalty are under pressure from Ben Davies. Deep into stoppage time, Celtic pressed forward in search of another goal and Matt O’Riley was denied by the outstretched McGregor.

Seconds later, Sead Haksabanovic drove in behind a tiring Gers defence and found himself one-on-one with McGregor but the Montenegro international dragged his shot inches wide of the far post. It didn’t matter, though, as the full-time whistle ensured the Parkhead club had retained their Scottish League Cup trophy.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Kamara (Raskin; 65), Lundstram (Cantwell; 65), Tillman (Jack; 65), Sakala (Wright; 84), Kent, Morelos (Colak; 76)

Unused: McLaughlin (GK), Hagi, Arfield, Devine

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Mooy (O’Riley; 64), Hatate (Iwata; 76), Jota (Abada; 64), Maeda (Haksabanovic; 84), Furuhashi (Hyeon-gyu; 75)

Unused: Bain (GK), Turnbull, Kobayashi, Ralston

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 50,000

