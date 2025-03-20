The latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday morning as the international break gets underway

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest international break is underway and the Scottish Premiership has been put on hold until March 29th.

A host of Celtic and Rangers stars will be representing their countries across the globe over the next 10 days, while those not involved will remain at Lennoxtown and Auchenhowie to work on their fitness ahead of the domestic run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news headlines from both camps on Thursday morning.

Bajrami opens up on his time at Rangers

Nedim Bajrami has expressed his disappointment at playing fewer minutes under Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson - but admits he respects the decision.

The Albanian international has been discussing his time at Ibrox after joining up with his country ahead of facing England at Wembley on Friday. The 26-year-old midfielder lost his place in the starting XI since Ferguson replaced Philippe Clement, but he has no complaints.

Speaking at a press conference in Tirana on Tuesday evening, Bajrami said: “It’s true that with the changes made to the management at my club, I’ve had fewer minutes. I started the first six months well at Rangers, but that’s part of football. I’m always ready and I’ve always trained hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s normal that there is traffic when it comes to being a starter in football. The competition is great at Rangers, so every player gives their best in training and the manager will decide.

“We achieved a great victory to eliminate Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce in Europe. It gave us huge confidence and that’s what I bring to the national team.”

Paul Lambert rated Celtic’s ‘underrated’ gem

Celtic have played a part in the careers of several world-class talents over the decades from the ‘King of Kings’ Henrik Larsson to fan favourite Paul McStay and Kenny Dalglish.

From Martin O’Neill’s era in the early 2000s, a number of talented stars rocked up in Glasgow’s east end and for Hoops fringe man Ross Wallace, one player stands out above the rest as the most “underrated” he ever starred alongside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Wallace may not have been a household name, he was a youngster coming up through the youth ranks at the time before going on to make 45 appearances for the Parkhead club under O’Neill and Gordon Strachan.

And he was left in awe of a Champions League winner and former captain - Paul Lambert. Speaking on the Under the Cosh podcast, Wallace stated: “What was he like as a player? Brilliant. Really professional. Likes a good laugh away from the changing rooms and that but as soon as you start training it’s like... You know the top players’ mentality switch for training? This is serious now.

“And he was some player. Probably the most underrated player I’ve played with. I thought he was unbelievable. In that group with Larsson, Sutton, Lennon, Petrov, the Martin O’Neill era of big boys, I thought Lambert was top.”