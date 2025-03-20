Rangers ace in honest game time admission as ex Celtic fringe man names Martin O'Neill's 'most underrated' gem
The latest international break is underway and the Scottish Premiership has been put on hold until March 29th.
A host of Celtic and Rangers stars will be representing their countries across the globe over the next 10 days, while those not involved will remain at Lennoxtown and Auchenhowie to work on their fitness ahead of the domestic run-in.
Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest news headlines from both camps on Thursday morning.
Bajrami opens up on his time at Rangers
Nedim Bajrami has expressed his disappointment at playing fewer minutes under Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson - but admits he respects the decision.
The Albanian international has been discussing his time at Ibrox after joining up with his country ahead of facing England at Wembley on Friday. The 26-year-old midfielder lost his place in the starting XI since Ferguson replaced Philippe Clement, but he has no complaints.
Speaking at a press conference in Tirana on Tuesday evening, Bajrami said: “It’s true that with the changes made to the management at my club, I’ve had fewer minutes. I started the first six months well at Rangers, but that’s part of football. I’m always ready and I’ve always trained hard.
“It’s normal that there is traffic when it comes to being a starter in football. The competition is great at Rangers, so every player gives their best in training and the manager will decide.
“We achieved a great victory to eliminate Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce in Europe. It gave us huge confidence and that’s what I bring to the national team.”
Paul Lambert rated Celtic’s ‘underrated’ gem
Celtic have played a part in the careers of several world-class talents over the decades from the ‘King of Kings’ Henrik Larsson to fan favourite Paul McStay and Kenny Dalglish.
From Martin O’Neill’s era in the early 2000s, a number of talented stars rocked up in Glasgow’s east end and for Hoops fringe man Ross Wallace, one player stands out above the rest as the most “underrated” he ever starred alongside.
While Wallace may not have been a household name, he was a youngster coming up through the youth ranks at the time before going on to make 45 appearances for the Parkhead club under O’Neill and Gordon Strachan.
And he was left in awe of a Champions League winner and former captain - Paul Lambert. Speaking on the Under the Cosh podcast, Wallace stated: “What was he like as a player? Brilliant. Really professional. Likes a good laugh away from the changing rooms and that but as soon as you start training it’s like... You know the top players’ mentality switch for training? This is serious now.
