Video footage has emerged on social media showing both sets of rival supporters involved in fighting outside the national stadium.

A large group of Rangers and Celtic fans have been involved in a pre-match altercation which broke out this morning at Hampden Park ahead of today’s Old Firm Viaplay Cup final.

Video footage posted on social media around 9am shows both sets of supporters clashing at the North West corner of the national stadium, with shouting and punches thrown near the burger stalls as they came to blows.

A traffic cone could be seen being thrown as a number of police officers tried to diffuse the incident, with one person appearing to be kicked by a number of others on the floor.

Rangers and Celtic fans clash outside Hampden Park

Both sets of supporters are then captured chasing each other down Somerville Drive in the direction of Brownlie Street. Another clip shows police eventually separating fans, who were mainly dressed in black.

It remains unclear if there were any major injuries as a result of the incident, or if any arrests have been made.

