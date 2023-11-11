Scottish Premiership out of contract XI - 4 Rangers & 2 Celtic players feature
Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone and Ross County players all feature in this most valuable starting XI of players who are out of contract this summer.
The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures kicks of this weekend with Celtic and Rangers both in action.
Both Glasgow teams play on Sunday with the Gers set to travel to Livingston while the Hoops welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park later in the day. Both teams, as well as the rest of the 10 clubs across Scotland's top flight, have multiple first team players who are set to be out of contract this summer.
Going by player's current market value (according to football statistics site Transfermarkt), this is the most valuable starting XI of Scottish Premiership players who are set to be free agents this summer: