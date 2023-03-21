Where do Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers rank in the World club attendance table this season?

Celtic and Rangers are among the most recognised and well-supported clubs across the globe and fans have continued to sell out Parkhead and Ibrox Stadium as they support their sides in what has been another highly entertaining season.

The Hoops lifted the first piece of silverware on offer by defeating their Glasgow rivals in the League Cup final at Hampden Park last month and are still in contention to win the Scottish Cup while sitting nine points clear at the Premiership summit as they aim to successfully defend the title.

While Rangers appear to face an uphill battle by making inroads into the gap at the top of the table, Michael Beale’s side will aim to overcome their city neighbours in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and avoid ending the campaign without a trophy.

Despite both clubs agreeing on no away allocations for the next two Old Firm derbies, Celtic and Rangers have the two biggest stadiums and the highest attendances in the top-flight by some considerable distance, while they also feature in the top 30 World attendance table too.

Here is where Celtic and Rangers stand compared to some European giants and MLS clubs...

1 . Celtic (Scottish Premiership) Capacity: 60,411. Average attendance: 46,087

2 . Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) Capacity: 47,929. Average attendance: 46,286

3 . S.L. Benfica (Primeira Liga) Capacity: 64,642. Average attendance: 46,738

4 . Feyenoord (Eredivisie) Capacity: 51,177. Average attendance: 47,500