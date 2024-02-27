They are both in the midst of a fierce title race - and points on the board suggests it will go right to the wire.

Philippe Clement's Rangers side have raced into first amid relentless form since the Belgian took charge. They have lost one game under his reign, away at Celtic, who have come under fire after giving up a strong position at the top of the league.

A 3-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday means they are still only two points off the Light Blues in search of retaining their title. As per Transfermarkt's form rankings, both mix it within Europe's top 25 clubs on hot streaks.

It makes for tantalising reading for Rangers fans, with Brendan Rodgers' Celtic not in bad form either when compared to points amassed in comparison with other clubs around the globe.

Using points gained as a marker, with goal difference then goals against used in deadlock situations, here are the top 25 in-form clubs across Europe over the last 20 games, and where Rangers plus Celtic sit amongst that.

1 . PSV (Netherlands) 56 points (18 wins, two draws, zero defeats)

2 . Rangers (Scotland) 55 points (18 wins, one draw, one defeat) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3 . Galatasaray (Turkey) 53 points (17 wins, two draws, one defeat)