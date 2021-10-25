Rangers B 3-1 Caledonian Braves: Harsh penalty and red card for Motherwell team in defeat

Braves gaffer Ricky Waddell saw his team lose 3-1 (Pic by Alastair Ross)

Despite Jack Duncan’s 48th minute strike, 10-man Braves were defeated 3-1 in the Lowland League encounter in Dumbarton, but it was a day when the result of a football match was put into perspective by recent tragic events off the field.

"We’ve lost a friend, we’ve lost a colleague,” Waddell told Braves TV after full-time.

"It wasn’t far from my mind. Obviously the funeral was yesterday.

"It’s absolutely no excuse in terms of results or things like that but it is important to mention the fact that the togetherness of the club was there for all to see. The club owner was here today.

"A tragedy like we’ve had is only going to make us stronger and bring us closer together.

"So I was proud of the boys in terms of their work-rate.”

Braves – who had Cameron Breadner shown a straight red card for a foul on 43 minutes – were always up against it at Dumbarton Stadium on Saturday after harshly conceding a 20th minute penalty which Alegria scored for Rangers B after a challenge by Matthew Henderson.

Waddell said: “I felt the penalty was never a penalty. Matty slipped and I asked the ref his view and he said he fouled him, I said he didn’t.

"There was a bit of contact but I think it was very, very soft.”