Rangers vs Celtic all-time top scorers: who has scored the most goals in Old Firm derby history? - gallery

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 28th Aug 2025, 21:30 BST

These players are the highest scorers in Old Firm history and have established themselves as legends at Rangers and Celtic

The Old Firm Derby has seen countless memorable goals throughout the years as Rangers and Celtic continuously reignite their historic rivalry time and time again.

Some players, it's fair to say, have enjoyed the fixture more than others over the years and a few have been able to find the net on multiple occasions.

Being a regular goal scorer against your club's biggest rivals is always something that is sure to build love amongst the supporters but in the Glasgow derby it can really establish you as an icon or a legend.

Here are the top 12 goal scorers (league matches only) in the history of the Old Firm derby:

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39

1. Ally McCoist - Rangers

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68

2. Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable)

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48

3. Henrik Larsson - Celtic

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53

4. James McGrory - Celtic (Picture: back row, second from left)

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmScottish Football
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice