The Old Firm Derby has seen countless memorable goals throughout the years as Rangers and Celtic continuously reignite their historic rivalry time and time again.

Some players, it's fair to say, have enjoyed the fixture more than others over the years and a few have been able to find the net on multiple occasions.

Being a regular goal scorer against your club's biggest rivals is always something that is sure to build love amongst the supporters but in the Glasgow derby it can really establish you as an icon or a legend.

Here are the top 12 goal scorers (league matches only) in the history of the Old Firm derby:

1 . Ally McCoist - Rangers Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

2 . Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable) Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

3 . Henrik Larsson - Celtic Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 | Getty Images Photo: Getty