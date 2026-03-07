Having established themselves as legends, these 12 goal scorers in league games between Rangers and Celtic have been pitted against each other

The Old Firm derby has seen countless memorable goals scored throughout the years as Rangers and Celtic continuously reignite their historic rivalry.

Some players, it's fair to say, have enjoyed the fixture far more than others over the years and a few have been able to find the net on multiple occasions.

Being a regular goal scorer against your biggest rivals is always something that is sure to build love amongst the supporters, but in the Glasgow derby it can really establish you as an icon or a legend.

Danny Rohl and Martin O’Neill will hope their forward players have their shooting boots on this weekend when Rangers host Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Ibrox.

Here are the top 12 derby goal scorers (based on league games only) in the history of the famous fixture: